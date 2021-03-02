Insider Selling: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) EVP Sells 19,972 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.