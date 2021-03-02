Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 27,115 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80.

QSR traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 3,349,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.