Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 7,949,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

