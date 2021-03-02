Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 1,177 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.