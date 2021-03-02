Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 2,849 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,772. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

