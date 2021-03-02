Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRM stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.47. 10,044,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

