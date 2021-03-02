Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

