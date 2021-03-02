Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 25,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

