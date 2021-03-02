Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells 1,301 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWTR stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. 20,345,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486,475. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.