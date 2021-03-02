Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 639 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mulham Mulham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, David Mulham Mulham sold 3,145 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $286,195.00.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $13,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,586,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

