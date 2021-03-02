Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CEO Sells 17,539 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VMI stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,259. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $246.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

