Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells 17,869 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.02. 385,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

