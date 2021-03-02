Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells 17,869 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00.
Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.02. 385,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
