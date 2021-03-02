Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells 25,258 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,045. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.19.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

