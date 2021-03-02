Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $148,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yext by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.