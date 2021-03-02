Insight Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218,253.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $218,253.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

