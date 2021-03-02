Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $83,120.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,940,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

