Installed Building Products (IBP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):
- 2/25/2021 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/18/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/21/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
