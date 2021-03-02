Installed Building Products (IBP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):

2/25/2021 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/19/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

