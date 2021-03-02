Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.
PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.69. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 614.24 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insulet by 660.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.