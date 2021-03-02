Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.69. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 614.24 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insulet by 660.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

