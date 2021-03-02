INT Chain (INT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

