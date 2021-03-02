Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 556,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

