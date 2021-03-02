Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.17 Million

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report sales of $13.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $30.30 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

