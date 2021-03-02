Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $67,955.10 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $67,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 814,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

