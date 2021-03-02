Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $2,546,290.12 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,546,290.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

IBKR stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 814,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,158. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

