Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.05. Interface shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 3,174 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

