Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.05. Interface shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 3,174 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
