International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICAGY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 794,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

