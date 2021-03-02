International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 59.8% in February

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 44,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.