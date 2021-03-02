International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). International Seaways reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Seaways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in International Seaways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

