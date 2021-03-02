Intersect ENT (XENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $796.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

