Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON ITRK traded down GBX 94 ($1.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,386 ($70.37). 357,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,638.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,874.49.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.