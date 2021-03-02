Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,117.14 ($66.86).

ITRK stock traded down GBX 94 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,386 ($70.37). The company had a trading volume of 357,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,851. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,638.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,874.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

