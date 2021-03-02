Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intertek Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.