Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,488,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 28th total of 9,192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.