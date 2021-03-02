Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,488,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 28th total of 9,192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.
Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.