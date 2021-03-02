Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.63. 16,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.06. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

