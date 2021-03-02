Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,870,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 36,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 202,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 202,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

