Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $407.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $375.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $399.63. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.06. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.