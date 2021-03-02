Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $407.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $375.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.
NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $399.63. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.06. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
