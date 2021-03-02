Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $450.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.63. 16,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

