Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $470.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.06. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Intuit by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

