Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $288,040.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $9.21 on Tuesday, reaching $750.00. The stock had a trading volume of 390,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $769.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

