Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 215 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.00. 390,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,037. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

