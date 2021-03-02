Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,396. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
