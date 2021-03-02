Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,396. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.