Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
VBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 35,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
