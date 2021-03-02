Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 35,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

