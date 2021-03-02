Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of VCV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,537. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
