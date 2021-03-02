Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,537. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

