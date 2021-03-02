Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 163,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.74.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
