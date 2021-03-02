Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 163,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

