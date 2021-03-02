Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
OIA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
