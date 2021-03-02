Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
VMO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 222,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,696. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.
