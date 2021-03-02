Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,561. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

