Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,561. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
