Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VPV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,420. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

