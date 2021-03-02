Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.85. 1,026,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,463,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

