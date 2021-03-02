Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
IQI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
