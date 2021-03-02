Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

IQI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

