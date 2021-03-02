Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

PSCH opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

